Barclays Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,585.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.92.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $18.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,445.41. 246,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,951. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,270.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,027.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,537.00.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 96.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

