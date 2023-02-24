Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 769,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $944.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

