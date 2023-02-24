Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.
Barings BDC Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE BBDC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 416,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,606. The company has a market capitalization of $970.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.
See Also
