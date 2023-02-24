Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Barings BDC Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 416,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,606. The company has a market capitalization of $970.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

