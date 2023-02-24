Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 36,490 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 3.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progressive Stock Performance
PGR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. 415,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,477. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25.
Progressive Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.