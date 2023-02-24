Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 36,490 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 3.1% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.02. 415,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,477. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

