Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.56. 466,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.