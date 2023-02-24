Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.66 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,000. Bank of Montreal makes up about 6.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,950 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
NYSE:BMO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 167,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,741. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.
Bank of Montreal Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
