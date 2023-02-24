Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 160,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

