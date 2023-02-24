Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,589,000 after buying an additional 553,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. 1,133,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,624. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

