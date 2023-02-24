Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $30,822,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 156,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 139,574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Belden by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 116,077 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

