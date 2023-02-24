Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Berry Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $720.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.30%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Berry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

