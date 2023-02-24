Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Berry Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $720.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.23. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 537,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Berry by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

