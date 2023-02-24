BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s 6th Largest Position

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up 2.6% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 650,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,824 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech Profile

BNTX stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 193,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,723. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.85. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.20.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

