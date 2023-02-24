BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $58.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

