BitCash (BITC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $25,732.65 and approximately $13.30 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Profile

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

