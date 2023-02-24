Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $823.00 million and approximately $38.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $42.72 or 0.00179168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,834.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00571744 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00045028 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
