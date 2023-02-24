BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $36.96 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007468 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001917 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

