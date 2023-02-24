Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Stock Price Down 2%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.49. 123,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 153,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 295,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth $659,000.

