BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 2,046 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20.

BL stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

