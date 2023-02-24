Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

