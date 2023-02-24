Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $1,552,683.54 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blink Charging Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

