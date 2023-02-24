Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Block from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

