Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Block from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

