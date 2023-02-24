Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $74.15, but opened at $77.47. Block shares last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 9,364,925 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Block from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,598.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73, a PEG ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

