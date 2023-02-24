Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,931 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 1,155,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gold Fields

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

