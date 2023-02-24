Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,192 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

JD.com Stock Down 2.8 %

JD.com Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 502.39 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

