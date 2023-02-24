Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 464.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 506,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 135.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 65.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 105,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

