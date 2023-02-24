Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 20,758 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.58. 422,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetEase Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

