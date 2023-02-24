Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 20,758 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.58. 422,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.
NetEase Profile
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
