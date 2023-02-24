Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.16 and a 200-day moving average of $340.45. The firm has a market cap of $309.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $243.73 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

