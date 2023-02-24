BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
BlueLinx Price Performance
Shares of BXC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 116,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.28. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $744.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
