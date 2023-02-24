BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 116,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.28. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $744.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $167,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

