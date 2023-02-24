Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. 254,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

