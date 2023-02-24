Blur Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004034 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $79.93 million and approximately $224.67 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 389,971,545.28158295 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 1.02810861 USD and is up 7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $341,929,316.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

