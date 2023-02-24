BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZDV remained flat at C$19.74 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,501. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$22.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.51.

