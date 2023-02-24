BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Price Target to $45.00

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

RYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:RYI traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $34.39. 406,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

