BMO Capital Markets Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.13. 1,604,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

