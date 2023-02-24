Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $336.25 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $336.25 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,928,508.78754395 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.87685823 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $18,639,141.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

