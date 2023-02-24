Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 18,234 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

