Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 163,334 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 306,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EDD opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.