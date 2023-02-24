Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,342,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,466,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $73.27 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.