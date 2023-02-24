Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

