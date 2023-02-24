Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Stock Performance
Shares of ACA stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $65.80.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa
In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.