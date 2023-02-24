Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.19 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

