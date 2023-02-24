Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Momentive Global by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,141,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Momentive Global by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,475,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in Momentive Global by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516 in the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNTV opened at $7.10 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

