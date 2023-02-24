Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $467.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.