Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

TRGP opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

