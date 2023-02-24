BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 322,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,210. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.