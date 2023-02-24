BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.5 %

BWA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 939,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.