BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BP by 63.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $94,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP opened at $39.68 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 636 ($7.66) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.35) to GBX 549 ($6.61) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($6.74) to GBX 540 ($6.50) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

