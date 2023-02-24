Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €70.60 ($75.11) and last traded at €72.08 ($76.68). Approximately 472,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.00 ($77.66).

The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of €66.23 and a 200 day moving average of €64.89.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

