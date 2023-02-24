BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 256.13% from the company’s previous close.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 62,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,078. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jamieson Bondarenko purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

