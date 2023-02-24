Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $79.37 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

