Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BFAM opened at $79.37 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.