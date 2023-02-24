British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.73

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.73 ($4.90) and traded as high as GBX 438.70 ($5.28). British Land shares last traded at GBX 436.80 ($5.26), with a volume of 1,419,021 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

British Land Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560.86 ($9,105.08). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,986 shares of company stock worth $785,859. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

