Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 337,421 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,320,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

